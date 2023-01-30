Watch: Enzo Ishall “Shakes” Bulawayo

Innocent Kurira, Showbiz Reporter

ZIM DANCEHALL chanter Enzo Ishall only had one mission, that was to “shake” Bulawayo and he surely did.

His visit for a performance at Palace Hotel on Saturday was his first in the City this year and it was top drawer.

It all started with an afternoon road show that was meant to hype up the show.

Enzo Ishall went around the city’s suburbs interacting with fans and allowing them to take pictures with them. From there, he felt the love from Bulawayo.

He would go on to step onto the Palace Hote stage just before midnight to a resounding welcome.

Fans sang along to almost every song but the show will get to its climax with a surprise entrance from Baba Harare who also happened to be in Bulawayo.

Midway through Enzo’s set Baba Harare stepped onto the stage and sent revellers into a frenzy.

He sang his popular song “The reason why” before giving a brief sample of his song Ndine Hombe” with Jah Prayzah before rushing off stage.

Immediately, Enzo Ishall belted his song with Winky D Shacker which had fans eating from his palm from that moment.

Enzo churned out hit after hit from his impeccable catalogue as he performed songs such “Smart Inotangira Kutsoka”, “Kanjiva” and “Muchi Round”.

To spice up his act, the chanter selected a few fans to join him on stage for the performance of the popular Magate song.

– @innocentskizoe