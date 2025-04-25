WATCH: European Union affirms investment in Zimbabwe

Peter Matika, [email protected]

The European Union (EU) has assured Zimbabwe that it stands firm on its promise to foster investment opportunities within its member states.

This commitment comes just as preparations ramp up for the much-anticipated EU-Zimbabwe business forum, aimed at strengthening economic ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

The forum, set to take place from 20 to 22 May, is a significant step for both parties.

It represents not just a meeting of minds but a chance for Zimbabwe to showcase its potential as an investment destination.

The EU’s assurance is particularly encouraging for local businesses and entrepreneurs who have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to engage with European investors.

Speaking during a media briefing with the seven-member States, EU ambassador to Zimbabwe, Jobst von Kirchmann, said the collaboration between the EU and the bloc will be beneficial to both parties.

“This is not a donation but a platform that seeks to benefit both parties. We are committed to walking this journey together with Zimbabwe,” he said.

This sentiment resonates deeply, especially since Zimbabwe’s path to economic recovery has often been fraught with challenges.

The EU’s assurance of support could mean a fresh wave of investment, which is crucial for job creation and economic stability in Zimbabwe.

Kirchmann said the EU-Zimbabwe business forum aims to facilitate discussions on various sectors, including agriculture, technology, and renewable energy.

“By bringing together stakeholders from both sides, the hope is to cultivate relationships that will lead to sustainable investment and growth. The message is clear: the future is bright, and the EU is here to help light the way. With mutual commitment and collaboration, both parties are poised to embark on a journey that could redefine economic landscapes for years to come,” said Kirchman.

The meeting was attended by bloc representatives, namely EU ambassador Jobst von Kirchmann, Romania – Head of Mission, Alexandru Irimia, Italy- Head of Mission, Umberto Malnati, France ambassador, Paul-Bertrand Barets, Swedish ambassador, Per Lindgärde, The Netherlands ambassador, Margaret Verwijk, and Portugal- Head of Mission, Rui Gonçalves Monteiro.