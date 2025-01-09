Watch: Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe (ELCZ) installs new Dean

Thokozile Mbedzi

THE Northern Deanery of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe (ELCZ) has welcomed and installed its new Dean, Nkosikhona Dube, during a ceremony held on Sunday.

The event, attended by congregants from Matabeleland South and North, marked the beginning of a new leadership era for the church.

Outgoing Dean Thembinkosi Nsingo, who served for a decade, reflected on his tenure and offered his blessings to his successor.

“The congregants are very committed and prayerful. I worked with them for 10 years and wish the incoming Dean all the best in leading the Northern Deanery to greater heights. The sky is the limit,” Dean Nsingo said.

He highlighted the importance of ongoing projects and urged the church to remain proactive.

“As a church, we need to undertake multiple projects to advance the work of God. The incoming Dean will find strength in prayer, supported by a dedicated and faithful congregation.”

Incoming Dean Dube acknowledged the challenges of leadership but expressed enthusiasm for the role.

“As a young dean, I understand there are challenges, but I am prepared to exhaust my energy while serving the church. The congregation has entrusted me with this responsibility, and I will work tirelessly to glorify God’s work,” said Dean Dube. He also pledged to build on the foundation laid by his predecessor.

“The outgoing Dean has left a legacy of significant projects, and I aim to continue this progress. I will collaborate closely with committees and congregants to ensure the smooth running of church activities and the success of our initiatives.”

Northern Deanery Bishop, Dr Michel MS Dube, emphasised the significance of the installation ceremony. “We are gathered here to install Dean Nkosikhona Dube, as part of the leadership framework of our church. We elect a Dean every five years to oversee pastors and supervise church activities.

“Stretching from Matabeleland South to Matabeleland North, the Deanery has vast responsibilities, and we are grateful to the Almighty for enabling this function to proceed successfully. We look forward to the new Dean’s leadership and the growth of our mission.”

The installation ceremony underscored the church’s commitment to fostering effective leadership and advancing its regional spiritual and developmental goals.