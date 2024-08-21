Watch: Excitement builds as Msiz’kay touches down in the UK for debut performance at Isintu Fest

Mthabisi Tshuma – [email protected]

Bulawayo-based musician Msiz’kay has arrived in the UK ahead of his debut performance this Saturday. He is set to perform at the third edition of the Isintu Festival UK, which will take place in the picturesque outdoor setting of Fillongley Hall in Coventry.

The festival will also feature performances by Austria-based Vusa Mkhaya, Germany-based AWA Khiwe, and UK-based artists Linric Toto, Sisa Senkosi, and DJ Zie.

Msiz’kay expressed his enthusiasm about the opportunity to showcase his talent on an international stage and is hopeful that this performance will pave the way for future international opportunities.

“Performing at the Isintu Fest UK will be my debut performance in the UK and, hopefully, the first of many. I’m humbled and deeply honoured to have been invited to perform at this festival. It’s truly a dream come true to grace a stage outside of my country and continent.

“I’m thrilled to be sharing the stage with such seasoned artistes who are no strangers to foreign audiences. I’m looking forward to learning a lot from everyone involved. It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be exciting—expect nothing less than good music and a great time,” said Msiz’kay. – @mthabisi_mthire