Watch: Export market feedback motivates us to do more’ – Viridi Solutions

Prosper Ndlovu in WINDHOEK, Namibia

VIRIDI Solutions, a young Zimbabwean company that is into manufacturing of ester-based lubricants and oils says the feedback derived from participating at the Windhoek Agricultural and Livestock Fair in Namibia has motivated the business to scale up its operations and reap more export gains.

Ironically, the business is generating a lot of interest from buyers abroad than home, which is indicative of the potential it has in making more impact on the global stage, company founder Mr Collen Moyo, says.

He said since the start of expo on the 27th of September, their stand has received a lot of positive attention and enquiries for solid deals with businesses in Namibia.

Viridi Solutions, is one of the 15 Zimbabwean companies exhibiting their goods and services at the Windhoek Expo, which ends today whose participation has been facilitated by ZimTrade and development partners.

The company is into production of climate friendly ester transformer oil, bio-synV heat transfer oils, bio-rock drill oils, automatic transmission fluids and air compressor fluids, among others.

