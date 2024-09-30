Watch : ‘Fake doctor’ Vanhuvaone arrested at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo again

Peter Matika, [email protected]

THE alleged fake doctor, Taurai Prosper Vanhuvaone, was spotted on Monday at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second largest city, barely a week after he was granted bail after being caught extorting money from patients seeking medical attention at the giant health institution.

The 29-year old Vanhuvaone was arrested by police, according to Mpilo Central Hospital chief medical officer, Dr Narcisius Dzvanga.

Vanhuvaone, was arrested at Mpilo Hospital a fortnight ago for allegedly extorting money from patients seeking medical attention.

Vanhuvaone was granted US$100 bail by a Bulawayo magistrate a week ago. Part of his bail conditions were to not interfere with investigations or State witnesses.

Police are yet to provide information about his latest arrest.

..Developing story…