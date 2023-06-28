WATCH: Falcon College boys leave for rugby national team 

The five Falcon College boys off to the national team

Sports Reporter

FIVE Falcon College rugby players left Bulawayo for Harare this morning to join the Zimbabwe Under-18 national rugby side that leaves for South Africa.

The national team is set to take part in a tournament in Johannesburg at the weekend.

The players’ spokesman and Falcon College rugby captain Huntsman Greaves, who was in the company of teammates Dominic Mckechnie, Tatenda Runyowa, Tafadzwa Tigere and Thabani Ndlovu, said they were happy to be going out there to represent Falcon College and their country.