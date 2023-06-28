WATCH: Falcon College boys leave for rugby national team 

28 Jun, 2023 - 09:06 0 Views
0 Comments
WATCH: Falcon College boys leave for rugby national team  The five Falcon College boys off to the national team

The Chronicle

Sports Reporter 

FIVE Falcon College rugby players left Bulawayo for Harare this morning to join the Zimbabwe Under-18 national rugby side that leaves for South Africa.

The national team is set to take part in a tournament in Johannesburg at the weekend.

The players’ spokesman and Falcon College rugby captain Huntsman Greaves, who was in the company of teammates Dominic Mckechnie, Tatenda Runyowa, Tafadzwa Tigere and Thabani Ndlovu, said they were happy to be going out there to represent Falcon College and their country.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting