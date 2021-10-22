WATCH: Fans can’t wait to get back to the stadium

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

LOCAL football fans are excited by the Government’s decision to allow 2 000 vaccinated people to watch matches inside the stadia following an ease on Covid-19 restrictions.

Zifa announced on Thursday that the Sports and Recreation Commission had sanctioned 2 000 fully vaccinated fans to attend Chibuku Super Cup matches.

The Premier Soccer League said fans will be in attendance starting with the quarter-finals to be played on October 30 and 31.

The action-starved fans hope the authorities will have a clear ticketing system which will not be easily manipulated.

They want the home and away teams to have 1 000 tickets each.

Teams that are through to the last eight of the Chibuku Super Cup are defending champions Highlanders, who will face FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium, 2019 losing finalists Ngezi Platinum Stars, who have a date with Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium.

Harare giants Dynamos will clash against Black Rhinos, while Cranborne Bullets will face either Harare City or ZPC Kariba, who are in action against DeMbare and Caps United on Sunday. – @ZililoR