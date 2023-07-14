WATCH: Fare-thee-well Ezimnyama…dance ensemble Europe-bound

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

Bonjour en France!

This is probably how traditional song and dance outfit, Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble will greet their French faithful when they touch base in Paris soon.

Today, Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble headed to South Africa enroute to France which will be their first port of call before Spain, and Switzerland where they are billed to stage performances.

Before embarking on a journey, one has to bid farewell to loved ones. This is exactly what the ensemble did at Alliance Française De Bulawayo on Wednesday night.

A sizeable crowd braved the cold to witness the group bid farewell in style via a sizzling hot, well-executed performance.

Future Dube directed events at the free gig dubbed, “Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble Farewell Show”.

Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble believes in a lofty deity as evidenced by their marimba rendition of ABBA’s hit song, “I have a dream”.

In an interview, Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble founder and director Phibion Ncube told Chronicle Showbiz that they will be away for some time, performing overseas.

“We’re going to present the richness of the Zimbabwean culture which is music and various types of dances from across the country. That’s what we will present when we go overseas on a five-week tour. We’ll perform in France, Spain, and then Switzerland,” he said.

Formed more than a decade ago, the dance outfit has been a good ambassador of Zimbabwean culture abroad. – @MbuleloMpofu