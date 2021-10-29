WATCH: Farmers receive Presidential inputs as summer cropping preps go into high gear

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

PREPARATIONS for the summer cropping season are now in full swing across the country with some farmers in Matabeleland having started to receive inputs under the Presidential Inputs Scheme.

The preparations are coming at a time when farmers across the country are basking in the glory of a bumper harvest following the successful 2020/21 rainy season.

The seasonal forecast recently issued by the 25th Southern African Regional Climate Outlook Forum (SARCOF 25) points to a likelihood of normal to above normal rainfall in the 2021 – 2022 cropping season.

According to the Sadc report, normal to above-normal rainfall is more likely during the three months from October to December this year, the first half of the season, but normal to below normal rainfall is likely in an arc along the Atlantic and into the north of the region.

Prospects of good rains have brought joy to farmers in Matabeleland with above average rains expected over the bulk of the Sadc region.

In her post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said preparations for the summer cropping season are now at an advanced stage with all inputs including seed and fertiliser available.

Government is also providing money to pay farmers for crops delivered to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).

As of Sunday, grain delivered at GMB stood at 1 164 274 tonnes comprising 83 684 tonnes of wheat and 1 080 590 tonnes of maize, soybeans and traditional grain.

Minister Mutsvangwa said in terms of preparations for the summer cropping season under the CBZ Agro-Yield/Command Agriculture Programme, there are currently 18 000 tonnes and 15 000 tonnes of basal and top-dressing fertilisers.

CBZ is in the process of finalising inputs supply agreements with Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) Seeds, Syngenta and Torcek.

A Chronicle news crew yesterday visited selected peri-urban farms around Bulawayo province and Umguza district and observed farmers concentrating on land preparation.

“I have started preparing land for the summer cropping and I am already looking forward to another successful season because weather experts assured us that the country is likely to receive good rains. Last year, I delivered one tonne of grain to GMB and I am quite hopeful that the quantities will increase in the 2021/22 season,” said Mr Peter Ndebele of Gumtree in Umguza district.

“We are quite grateful to Government for availing inputs on time and Agritex officers are also training us on proper farming methods.”

Another farmer from Umguza district, Mr Kenneth Tshabangu said he started land preparations two months ago.

“I have set aside two plots under Intwasa/Pfumvudza programme where I will plant maize, traditional grains and sunflower. Last year I harvested a tonne and the bulk of it was for household consumption,” he said.

“I have extended the area under cropping, which means if I record a good harvest, I am looking forward to delivering a tonne to GMB.”

Mr David Sibanda of Mahatshula suburb said he was looking forward to another successful season after harvesting two tonnes of maize under the Intwasa/Pfumvudza scheme at an open space in the suburb.

Intwasa is a concept aimed at climate proofing agriculture by adopting conservation farming techniques and involves use of small plots and applying the correct agronomic practices for higher returns.

Matabeleland North provincial agronomist Ms Zenzele Ndlovu said they have already started sending a list of farmers to GMB for input distribution.

She said farmers in districts such as Binga, Tsholotsho, Nkayi and some parts of Lupane have started receiving inputs for the summer cropping season.

“Preparations for the summer cropping season have started in all our seven districts and inputs are already on the ground. Everything is on course and we hope the distribution of inputs by GMB will gain momentum next week,” said Ms Ndlovu.

She said farmers are receiving 10kg maize seed, 50kg of Compound D fertiliser, 50kg basal and top-dressing fertiliser, 5kg groundnut, 5kg sorghum, 2kg pearl millet, 5kg soyabean and chemicals for fall armyworm or stalk borer.

In Bulawayo metropolitan province, 20 000 have started receiving agricultural inputs for the 2021/2022 farming season under the Climate-Proofed Presidential Inputs Scheme, popularly known as Intwasa/Pfumvudza.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Dr Shadreck Makombe said they were now ready for the 2021/22 agricultural season with farmers across the country carrying out land preparations such as ploughing and making Pfumvudza holes.

“We are faced with the onset of the rains and most farmers have started preparing the land and they are ready for the summer cropping season. In fact, what is exciting is that preparations this year have surpassed the previous years,” said Dr Makombe

He expressed concern over some shops which are selling inputs either in foreign currency or local currency using parallel market rates.

“Unfortunately, we are having challenges in that we sell our produce in local currency but when you want to recapitalise you are charged in US dollars. If it was the auction rate, we wouldn’t be having qualms but unfortunately, we are being charged using the parallel market rates,” he said.

“We are therefore appealing to Government to intervene because that is affecting our preparations. Fertiliser, which was going for US$24 is now US$36 dollars but the producer prices are the same.”

According to the Meteorological Services Department (MSD), Zimbabwe is forecast to receive normal to above normal rains in the October-November-December period as well in the last half of the 2021 -2022 cropping season – January – February – March (2022).

Experts urged farmers to prepare adequately for fertilisers as heavy rains cause leaching and could also affect other agronomic practices such as weeding, and suggested that farmers might need to consider herbicides to control weeds.

Farmers were also warned of extreme conditions such as dry spells during the season and, like the last season, an early end to the major rains.

Soil conservation techniques such as construction of contours and storm drains are encouraged during this season. –@mashnets