Watch: Feli Nandi’s dream restaurant “Kwa Nandi” to serve traditional Zimbabwean meals

Shingai Dhlamini, [email protected]

MULTITALENTED musician Feli Nandi has announced the opening of her new restaurant, “Kwa Nandi”, set to officially welcome its first patrons on Saturday.

The restaurant is located at 295 Samora Machel Avenue in Eastlea, Harare. Nandi, fresh from performances in Germany and the UK, shared that the dream of opening a restaurant had been in her heart long before she embarked on her music career.

“We’re welcoming a new baby this August. I have watched how my dreams are becoming a reality these past few years,” she said.

“Kwa Nandi is a dream that is very close to my heart. I wanted to pursue that before I ventured into music and fashion.”

Kwa Nandi will offer a taste of Zimbabwe with its hearty, home-style cooked traditional meals, traditional maheu, and assorted drinks.