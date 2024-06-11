Watch: Female power: Feli Nandi rocks the stage at 2024 OK Grand Challenge

Shingai Dhlamini, [email protected]

Afro-fusion queen Feli Nandi delivered an epic live performance at the OK Grand Challenge 2024 on Saturday at the Borrowdale Racecourse in Harare. The event featured an array of other talented artistes, including Jah Prayzah, Nutty O, DJ Fantan, Chillspot, Dhadza D, and Abisha Palmer, adding flair to this fan-filled annual celebration.

Connie Mazani, Feli Nandi’s manager, noted that this was their second time performing at the Grand Challenge.

“This was our second time performing at the Grand Challenge after last year’s event. It was an even greater experience as our fans are now well acquainted with our songs. It became beautiful as they sang along while we performed their favourites,” said Mazani.

Feli was the only female artiste to perform at the event.

Tinashe Africa, a content creator and videographer, praised the event’s organisation and professionalism.

“I’m happy to see how the organisers managed to create a platform for several artistes to perform for the audience, and it is good to see the corporate sector investing in the local arts,” he said.

He also highlighted that the event was well attended, with audiences enjoying the performances from the artistes.

Feli’s performance came amidst her seven-destination tour around the country and just before her larger European tour, where she is set to perform in Germany. – @ShingaiDhlamini