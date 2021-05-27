Breaking News
JUST IN: Doctor injured in Mpilo Hospital Fire

WATCH: Finance, environment ministers meet tourism players

27 May, 2021
0 Comments
WATCH: Finance, environment ministers meet tourism players Finance Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube (second from right), and his Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality counterpart, Mangaliso Ndlovu (centre) flanked by their senior ministry officials during meeting with tourism sector players in Harare

The Chronicle

Business Editor

THE Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube, and his Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality counterpart, Mangaliso Ndlovu, are engaged in joint talks with tourism industry players today to address issues affecting the sector.

Minister Ndlovu

The meeting is being conducted in Harare and the agenda covers among others; concerns over the tourism stimulus package, loan guarantee facility, tourism industry tax breaks and the tourism revolving fund, according to the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) spokesperson, Mr Godfrey Koti.

Tourism industry players in attendance

Also in attendance are senior Government officials that include Zimbabwe Tourism Authority acting chief executive, Mr Givemore Chidzidzi, Treasury secretary Mr George Guvamatanga and his tourism counterpart, Mr Munesu Munodawafa, Tourism Business Council president Mr Wengai Nhau and other industry representatives.

 

Mr Guvamatanga

More to follow….

