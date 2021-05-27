WATCH: Finance, environment ministers meet tourism players

Finance Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube (second from right), and his Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality counterpart, Mangaliso Ndlovu (centre) flanked by their senior ministry officials during meeting with tourism sector players in Harare

Business Editor

THE Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube, and his Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality counterpart, Mangaliso Ndlovu, are engaged in joint talks with tourism industry players today to address issues affecting the sector.

The meeting is being conducted in Harare and the agenda covers among others; concerns over the tourism stimulus package, loan guarantee facility, tourism industry tax breaks and the tourism revolving fund, according to the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) spokesperson, Mr Godfrey Koti.

Also in attendance are senior Government officials that include Zimbabwe Tourism Authority acting chief executive, Mr Givemore Chidzidzi, Treasury secretary Mr George Guvamatanga and his tourism counterpart, Mr Munesu Munodawafa, Tourism Business Council president Mr Wengai Nhau and other industry representatives.

More to follow….