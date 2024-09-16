Watch :Fire rages through National Railways of Zimbabwe workshop in Bulawayo

Bulawayo Fire Brigade members extinguish a fire that destroyed NRZ passenger coaches in Bulawayo yesterday. — Picture by Nkosizile Ndlovu

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

MULTIPLE decommissioned National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) passenger coaches were destroyed by a raging fire that broke out at the parastatal’s Bulawayo technical workshops.

The fire broke out just after lunch on Monday afternoon.

The Bulawayo Fire Brigade is battling to extinguish the inferno.

Several fire tenders are at the scene and the cause of the blaze is yet to be established.

The Bulawayo Fire Brigade reacted swiftly to the blaze and by 4 pm was still on site battling to contain the blaze.

No fatalities or injuries were recorded.