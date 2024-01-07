WATCH: First Family visits Nyanga, leads domestic tourism drive

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE First Family yesterday visited the World’s View in Nyanga, one of the country’s major tourist attractions in Manicaland province as it leads from the front in promoting domestic tourism.

Managed by the National Trust of Zimbabwe, the World’s View is set high on a hill that affords stunning views of the surrounding landscape.

From an altitude of 2000m the escarpment drops 600m to the plain below. On top of the hill there is the large circular Astra Toposcope with numerous plaques of black granite around the perimeter with radiating lines indicating the direction and direct distance to thirty cities, towns, and places of interest.

“The First Family is leading from the front in supporting Domestic Tourism. The First Family has taken its holiday in Nyanga, not Dubai, not Seychelles, not any other country, but in our own Zimbabwe,” permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana posted on his X account.

