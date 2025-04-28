Watch: First taste of Ndini Mukudzeyi: Jah Prayzah moves fans with Kuno visuals

Trust Khosa

Superstar Jah Prayzah has once again set social media ablaze with the release of the stunning video for his new track “Kuno”, a moving piece featuring his daughter Kayla and celebrated actress Tendaishe Chitima.

The song, a powerful glimpse into his forthcoming album Ndini Mukudzei, set to launch this weekend, has already captivated fans with its soulful vocals and emotional storytelling, setting the stage for what promises to be another masterpiece from the contemporary giant of Zimbabwean music.

Described as a “heartfelt offering”, Kuno explores themes of love, legacy, and the eternal bonds that transcend this life. It is the first full track to be released from the album, and it powerfully signals the beginning of a profound and ambitious new journey for Jah Prayzah.

Directed with meticulous care by Umsebenzi ka Blaqs and Dir Dave, the video is a visual and sonic triumph, marrying flawless cinematography, evocative lighting, and a gripping narrative. In a standout moment, Jah Prayzah introduces his daughter Kayla to the world stage as a young video vixen. Tasked with embodying the guiding spirit of the ancestors, Kayla delivers a stunning performance that makes the storyline accessible and moving, even for non-Shona speakers.

Since its release on Monday morning, Kuno has sparked an outpouring of praise across social media platforms.

One fan enthused, “The greatest Zimbabwean artiste to ever live! Jah Prayzah fully represents us Zimbabweans worldwide. Baba ndibaba, Jah Prayzah is the true father of Zimbabwean music. Let’s break records with this album!”

Another, Tanaka Mabasa, added passionately, “Jah Prayzah, I’m beyond excited for your upcoming new album! Your music has been a beacon of hope, inspiration, and joy in my life. Your voice, thought-provoking lyrics, and infectious rhythms lift spirits and unite people. I can’t wait to dive into the new album and experience the magic you’ve created!”

Jah Prayzah’s ability to blend tradition with modern storytelling, combined with his unmatched artistry, continues to place him in a league of his own.

With Ndini Mukudzeyi poised for release, anticipation is at an all-time high. If Kuno is anything to go by, fans are in for an unforgettable musical journey, a celebration of heritage, emotion, and the timeless power of music.