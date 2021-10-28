WATCH: First time out of Zimbabwe for Ntethe star, Skhosana…artiste fascinated by SA’s spaghetti roads, top of range cars

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

A new dawn has arisen for Nkayi-bred folklore musician Sikhosana Buhlungu who on Wednesday crossed the Zimbabwean borders for the first time as he travelled to South Africa where he is billed to perform at a musical show.

The Ntethe hit-maker will be performing at the Underground Hillbrow Theatre on Saturday alongside Madlela Skhobokhobo, Martin Sibanda of Ndolwane Super Sounds and many more during Sibanda’s 50th birthday celebrations.

In his 50-year-old life journey, this is the first time that Skhosana has passed a border point.

Things are really looking up for the musician because while he will be entertaining fans in South Africa, his three-roomed house that was constructed by fans will be getting completed.

Speaking from Johannesburg, Skhosana said he is on cloud nine.

“Ngijabule engani ngiyingane encane. Untethe sibili ngoba konke lokhu esengikubonile kusekela emoteni ezinkulu lemigwaqo ehlanganayo kuyangijabulisa ngempela (I am happy as if I am a child because what I’ve seen here is something I’m witnessing for the first time – from the big luxurious cars and the spaghetti roads.”

“People should expect fireworks on Saturday as I’ll give them a feel of Nkayi music. I hope to meet my fellow countrymen who’ve supported me to an extent of even building a house and giving me livestock will come through to watch me in action,” said Skhosana.

Madlela who accompanied Skhosana to the neighbouring country said: “A dream never dies. I am happy that I’m here to witness the success and happiness of Skhosana.” – @mthabisi_mthire