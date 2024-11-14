Watch: Floods warning in Bulawayo- Trees uprooted as residents empowered with safety information

Amos Mpofu [email protected]

IN response to the rain season, Bulawayo’s Civil Protection Unit, in collaboration with a number of civic society groups, has launched an awareness campaign to educate residents on flood safety.

The initiative, which brought together the World Food Programme, HOCIC, Ministry of Health and Child Care, Africa Ahead, Danish Church Aid (DCA), and Bulawayo City Fire and Ambulance Services, aims to equip communities in the western suburbs of the city with vital knowledge about flood precautions.

The campaign, running under the theme ‘Empowering Communities for a Resilient Future,’ kicked off in Nketa and is extending through to Emganwini, Munyoro, Nkulumane, and Pumula.

It seeks to raise awareness about the dangers posed by floods and provide residents with practical guidance on how to mitigate risks.

Among the key messages being shared are several critical safety tips. Residents are being urged not to cross flooded streams or rivers and to avoid driving across submerged bridges.



They are also advised to make provisions in their perimeter walls (weep holes) to allow rainwater to drain away and to stay clear of flooded pits or rivers, which can be hazardous.



Furthermore, the campaign stresses the importance of vigilance around known flood-prone areas such as streams and drainage channels. Flash floods can occur suddenly, and it is crucial that individuals remain alert and prepared at all times.

The campaign is particularly timely, as the rainy season is expected to bring increased risks of flash flooding, especially in areas that are prone to sudden and unpredictable weather changes. The authorities are working hard to ensure that communities are not only aware of the dangers but are also empowered with the knowledge to protect themselves and their families.

By reaching out to residents in these key areas, the Civil Protection Unit and its partners aim to build a culture of preparedness and resilience, ensuring that the city’s communities are ready to face the challenges of the rainy season.