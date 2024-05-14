WATCH : Former Warriors player to be buried in Gweru

Tatenda Gambinga in Gweru

THE late former footballer Tapuwa “Zheveti” Khumbuyani who succumbed to liver cancer on Sunday, May 12 will be buried at Gweru’s Mtapa Cemetery tomorrow at 11am.

Ayisa Khumbuyani the father to the late former Chapungu, Masvingo United, Caps United, How Mine, Bantu Rovers and Warriors player confirmed the burial.

“My son Tapuwa will be taken from the funeral parlour today at 4pm, Nyaradzo will bring him home. Then tomorrow at 11am he shall be laid to rest at Gweru’s Mtapa Cemetery,” said his father