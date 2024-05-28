Watch : Free medical care for Mzilikazi residents

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

OVER 200 residents of Bulawayo’s Mzilikazi suburb are set to benefit from a free medical healthcare facility funded by Ward 8 Councillor Lezina Mohammed in conjunction with Health Restore, an organisation affiliated to the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church

The beneficiaries who were selected during a health expo held at Mzilikazi Hall recently will undergo medical tests and screening for various ailments such as cervical cancer.

As part of the programme, there will be body mass index (BMI) calculations, health age analyses, dentistry services, visual inspection with acetic acid, family planning consultations, physiotherapy sessions, men’s health clinic services, optometry examinations, and general practitioner consultations.

Speaking during the health expo, Cllr Mohammed said the initiative is aimed at assisting the underprivileged in terms of access to quality healthcare.

“We have a lot of people in our communities who lack the financial means to access vital medical check-ups and treatments. Thus, partnering with the Health Restore team was crucial in ensuring the success of this endeavour,” she said.

“Not everyone can afford an optician, a dentist, or a private doctor hence there’s a gap that needs bridging, which is why we decided to embark on this programme.”

Cllr Mohammed said they intend to expand the initiative to cover other wards in the city.

“We are planning to extend this initiative to other wards within the Bulawayo. This programme seeks to bridge the gap in terms of access to healthcare in our community,” she said.

“We want to assist those who cannot afford essential healthcare services such as dental and optometric services. This initiative is already proving to be a resounding success.”

Health Restore programme coordinator, Ms Sihle Ndlovu said they are committed to providing healthcare services to the community.

“This complements our passion at Health Restore to safeguard the health status of the public. Our organisation, which is affiliated with the Seventh-day Adventist Church, is dedicated to such outreach initiatives, alongside other community services that we provide,” she said.

“Upholding the health message enables us to actively deliver the advocacy we stand for within the community.”