WATCH: From Bulawayo to Harare: Zimbabwe Jazz Festival showcases stellar performances and cultural pride

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Jazz Festival 2024, titled Sizzling Rhythms, delighted jazz enthusiasts this past weekend. Kicking off in Bulawayo at the Alliance Française de Bulawayo on Friday, it ran from 6-10pm, followed by a lively event in Harare on Saturday at 328 Herbert Chitepo Avenue from 2-10pm.

Hosted by the Zimbabwe Jazz Community Trust (ZJCT) in collaboration with the Alliance Française in Zimbabwe, the festival featured a vibrant and varied selection of jazz that captivated both seasoned fans and newcomers to the genre.

In previous years, the Zimbabwe Jazz Festival was held as a free event to attract large crowds and raise public awareness about the festival. This year, however, an attendance fee was introduced, set at US$10 for Bulawayo and US$20 for Harare, reflecting the festival’s growth and commitment to delivering a high-quality experience.

This year, the festival featured an impressive line-up headlined by two special artists, including Zimbabwe’s own Paul Lunga, affectionately known as the “King of Jazz Horns”. He made a triumphant return from London, where he is currently based, adding a thrilling element to this year’s celebrations.

A legend in Zimbabwe’s jazz scene, Lunga has captivated audiences both locally and internationally with his signature Afrojazz sound for over three decades.

Joining him as a head-liner was the visiting Swiss singer-songwriter NNAVY, whose unique blend of R&B, soul and jazz has won her acclaim at prestigious festivals such as the Montreux Jazz Festival and Jazz à Vienne. Her powerful and emotive stage presence was a highlight of the festival on Friday, made possible by the Embassy of Switzerland in Zimbabwe.

In Bulawayo, the vibrant atmosphere was electrified by unforgettable performances from Paul Lunga and NNAVY, alongside mesmerising sets by George Phahlane and the Ngoma iNgoma group. The event left the audience buzzing with the rich, soulful essence of jazz, transporting them back to the genre’s roots and honouring the musical legacy of our forefathers.

Attendees were treated to a captivating journey through jazz, reigniting a passion for the timeless genre that has long been a cornerstone of our heritage.

It was an evening that not only entertained but also revived a profound appreciation for the rhythms and melodies that define our cultural identity.

The musical excitement continued on Saturday in Harare, September 21st, with eight hours of performances from 2 to 10 pm featuring Paul Lunga, NNAVY, Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana and more at the Alliance Française de Harare.

Filbert Marova, the Founder and Artistic Director of the Zimbabwe Jazz Community Trust (ZJCT), spoke about the thorough process of selecting artists for the festival.

“Each year, we embark on a meticulous search to identify the most exceptional artists who have demonstrated remarkable growth throughout the year. Our ‘Back 2 Jazzics’ weekly event and the latest releases by local artists serve as valuable scouting grounds.

For international artists, we were particularly drawn to Paul Lunga, a UK-based Zimbabwean trumpeter whose contributions to the jazz industry are nothing short of phenomenal. The Swiss singer NNAVY also captured our attention with her meteoric rise in the past year.

Ultimately, our artist selection is driven by a fervent passion for diversity and innovation within the jazz genre,” he said.

Robert Basvi, Chairperson of the ZJCT, expressed gratitude to the festival’s sponsors. “The ZJCT is very grateful to the main sponsors that have remained consistent in sponsoring the annual Zimbabwe Jazz Festival, in particular the French Embassy, the Alliance Française Harare, and Alliance Française Bulawayo.

Special thanks and credit go to the Embassy of Switzerland in Zimbabwe, who have facilitated the joining of the celebrated NNAVY to grace our festival this year,” he said.