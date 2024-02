Watch: Funeral Procession for Late Model and Gweru Socialite Tashana Andrews Brings Gweru CBD to a Standstill

Midlands Bureau

Business came to a standstill in Gweru’s Central Business District (CBD) as scores of motorists joined a funeral procession for the late model and Gweru socialite Tashana Andrews.

Andrews passed away on Saturday following a long illness.

She will be remembered for her love for modelling and fashion.

She was laid at Mtapa Cemetery in Gweru.