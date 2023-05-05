WATCH: Gamecocks desperate for full points

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

CHICKEN INN Football Club’s coach Prince Matore is a worried man and has every reason to be.

The Gamecocks, who were expected to be among the title contenders have gone for an unbeaten run of seven matches, an unwanted record as they have only managed a single victory and six stalemates.

Chicken Inn are on position 10 after seven games with nine points. They trail pacesetters Highlanders who have a game in hand by five points.

Aware that results are not going in his favour, Matore wants his team to start picking up maximum points, starting with tomorrow’s encounter against Herentals at Luveve Stadium.

“It’s a worrying situation that we are getting draws. The way we are playing, we are hungry for the elusive win and we are working hard to get that victory.

“It’s disappointing that we are failing to get that win, but what is important is the way the team is playing. The play is encouraging and they (players) are actually improving. The most important thing right now is to focus and start winning games,” said Matore.

The Chicken Inn gaffer said their downfall has been failure to convert scoring opportunities they create.

In seven matches, Chicken Inn have scored four goals, conceding three.

“The precision in front of goal, the finishing touch, the scoring, if we improve on that it will be much better.

“If you look at it, the other departments are doing well. We are creating chances but it’s just the finishing part that is letting us down.

“We are getting into scoring positions and we are missing. Therefore, you can’t cry much. What we need now is to work on the precision and the calmness and confidence in front of goal,” said Matore.

On tomorrow’s encounter, Matore said: “It’s a difficult game because Herentals are doing well. The good thing is that we have everyone back in the team including Raphael Kutinyu who was suspended and Calum English Brown who has recovered from injury. Only Richard Hachiro is a doubt for this one.”

Last season the two sides drew all their two fixtures nil all.

Chicken Inn, who won the 2015 league title have flattered to deceive in past seasons, starting brightly and raising expectations that they are real championship contenders only to crumble.

Last season they stayed on top of the table for the better part of the first half, before they let the title slip away and finish as runner-up to FC Platinum.

Chicken Inn were bridesmaids again in 2019 and finished second to winners FC Platinum.

