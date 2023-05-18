WATCH: Goals will come – Bosso

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS Football Club captains are confident of collecting maximum points and ending a goal drought when they take on Cranborne Bullets on Saturday at the National Sports Stadium.

Bosso, second on the table with 16 points from eight matches, heads into the weekend game having played to two consecutive 0-0 draws against Sheasham and Simba Bhora.

On the other hand, their opponents won their last two matches against Simba Bhora and Greenfuel by identical 1-0 scorelines. Coincidentally, Cranborne Bullets who are fourth from the bottom of the table with eight points in nine outings won the two matches at the National Sports Stadium.

https://youtu.be/go3y2erJ0zg

Highlanders skipper Ariel Sibanda who has kept seven clean sheets said they are going for maximum points at Cranborne Bullets, a side that they failed to beat home and away last season. They drew 2-2 at Barbourfields Stadium and 1-1 at Rusape’s Vengere Stadium.

“It’s always tricky when you are playing away, but we go there with the same mindset of collecting maximum points. I think we’ve been doing pretty well in defence, and even in attack we’re getting there but it’s just that goals have been elusive. There was a time when we were not scoring and conceding but we worked on that. This phase (not scoring) will pass and with the guidance from the coaches, I think we will come back with maximum points from Harare,” said Sibanda.

Highlanders’ last victory was at home to Hwange who they edged 1-0.

Bosso have every reason to believe that they will come out of the National Sports Stadium with maximum points as they have won on their two last visits to the capital.

Highlanders beat Black Rhinos 1-0 and Yadah 2-0 in the two matches that they have played at the National Sports Stadium this season.

Bosso’s vice-captain Muduhwa said: “We’re failing to score as a team. Everyone on the field has to score, it’ not only about strikers alone scoring. As players we spoke about lack of goals and everyone agrees that we need to work hard, score and win because it’s unacceptable for Highlanders to go for three games without a win. I think we’re going to score in our next game and we’re going to win.”

