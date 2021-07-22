WATCH: Government directs vendors to continue adherence to Covid-19 protocols

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT has called upon vendors and small-scale traders to continue observing the laid down Covid-19 guidelines to ensure public safety and to keep their businesses operational.

Women Affairs, Community and Small to Medium Enterprises and Co-operative Development Minister, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, who engaged with vendors and traders in Bulawayo today, commended Bulawayo for maintaining order and social distance.

The minister toured Sokusile Shopping Centre and Lobengula Street in the Central Business District.

“I am excited that I have found you operating observing the strict Covid-19 guidelines that Government has pronounced,” she said.

“His Excellence, President Mnangagwa has the classified the SMEs sector as an essential service allowed to operate under the Covid-19 guidelines, and you should cooperate and continue operating under the prescribed guidelines,” she said.