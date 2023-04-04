WATCH: Government investigates “Gold Mafia”

Temba Dube, Online News Editor

THE Government has ordered an investigation into allegations raised in a documentary titled “Gold Mafia” that is being serialised on international television.

The documentary purports to be exposing the looting of gold reserves and money laundering by cartels in the country.

In a statement on 4 April, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said boastful behaviour and name-dropping would not save anyone found guilty, from the full wrath of the law.

“Government takes note of a documentary titled “Gold Mafia”, currently being serialised by an international broadcasting channel which purports to expose a network of alleged money laundering and gold smuggling in Zimbabwe.

“Government takes the allegations raised in the documentary seriously, and has directed relevant organs to institute investigations into the issues raised therein. Any person found to have engaged in acts of corruption, fraud or any form of crime, will face the full wrath of the law.

“Government takes this opportunity to re-affirm its commitment to upholding local and international laws, including laws relating to financial transactions, the trade of gold and other precious minerals. Boastful behaviour and name-dropping by some personalities featured in the documentary, seeking personal gain and glory, should never be taken as an enunciation of Government Policy. Government remains seized with the matter and the nation will be kept apprised of any new developments,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

