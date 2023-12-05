WATCH: Government probes quarry mine operations: Pumula residents raise concern over blasting impact on houses

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE Ministry of Mines and Mining Development has launched an investigation into Bulawayo’s Pumula Haulin Quarry Mine operations after residents raised concerns that the blasting operations were damaging their houses.

The company is situated close to Pumula North suburb where residents have been lamenting the impact of pollution on their health, as well as the cracking of houses due to the blasting impact from the mine side.

Matabeleland North Provincial Mining Director, Mr Farayi Ngulube, said the ministry is now conducting assessments to establish if indeed the mine’s operations are affecting residential homes.

“As the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, we were alerted to issues regarding the Pumula Haulin Quarry Mine in Bulawayo by residents,” he said.

“Therefore, we are currently conducting a work-study in which we are monitoring activities that cover drilling, explosives, and blasting parameters as well as other operations at the mine.

“Considering that there were serious concerns expressed by the residents regarding the sound and vibrations, we are pleased with the progress made by the team so far. We have not observed any significant damage to property or other structures.”

Mr Ngulube said the ministry has managed to reduce the blasting levels to what is deemed to be safe. He also noted that some homeowners would be compensated if it is discovered that their homes were affected by the mine’s operations.

He said the ministry conducted necessary environmental impact assessments before issuing the mine with an operating licence.

“Moreover, as a regulator our mandate is to manage issues as they arise. If it is discovered that residential buildings have been affected by the mining activities any law that deals with any liability issues would be applicable. With regards to the environmental impact assessment, all procedures were followed as stipulated in the relevant Act,” said Mr Ngulube.

“The ministry will continue to ensure that mining companies operate within the dictates of statutory instruments such as Mine Management and Safety Regulations.”

In separate interviews, Pumula North residents yesterday said they were still being affected by the mining activities. Ms Memory Chimombe said despite visits by officials on the effects of the mine, the impact remains the same. She said her home precast wall partially collapsed due to the impact of the blasting vibrations.

“Our precast wall collapsed due to the impact caused by the effects of blasting occurring at the mine site. Even our window panes are breaking due to the impact of vibrations,” said Ms Chimombe.

“Lately, we have been seeing several officials coming here asking us about the impacts caused by the mine. But we have not seen much change.

“Recently we had some officials asking us about the quarry mine and we told them how the mine is affecting us. We thought they would help us but nothing of that nature has occurred.”

Another resident Mr Spenser Mapfumo said intense dust rises when blasts are being conducted at the mine site, which is less than a kilometre from residential homes. He said following residents’ concerns over the mine’s operations, the Haulin Quarry Mine operators now issue warning signals before blasting.

“It will be choking and there will be serious vibrations.

“In the past, they never used to notify us when they were blasting but these days there is a siren that makes an alarm,” said Mr Mapfumo.

“I have heard residents saying their houses are cracking due to the mining operations but I have not seen any. This mine is just too close to our homes and it is unsettling, especially when they are blasting.”

He said even Pumula High School, which is a stone’s throw from the mine is affected by the blasting impact.

Another resident, Ms Precious Mhlanga from Methodist Village, a peri-urban settlement on the outskirts of Bulawayo and also closer to the mine site, said they were also affected by the blasting.

“We are seriously affected especially due to dust. There is also serious noise pollution and some houses are cracking.

“Our animals are also affected by the operations. We have lost cattle and goats due to pollution and we are not satisfied with the operations here,” said Ms Mhlanga.

Local councillor, Sikhululekile Moyo, said she took up the matter with the responsible authorities.

“The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, Environmental Management Agency, and council have established a task force to address residents’ concerns. Nowadays, even when blasts are being conducted, they monitor the processes.

“Residents had raised concerns that their houses were cracking but I have not received a report, which I can take back to the residents,” said Clr Moyo. — @nqotshili