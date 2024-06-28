WATCH: Government warns opposition, CSOs over subversive activities

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Writer

Harare, Zimbabwe – In a stern warning, the Zimbabwean Government has vowed to crack down on “criminal and opportunistic elements” within the opposition and civil society organisations (CSOs).

The Government says the groups have been engaging in a “well-documented modus operandi” of seeking attention and funding by subverting the will of the people through “subversive activities aimed at undermining the rule of law.”

The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, in a statement, said the Government is committed to protecting the nation and its citizens by ensuring that law and order prevails. He warned that the “days are numbered” for those involved in these “lawless plans” and that law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to apprehend those who undermine the justice system.

“Therefore, as Government we are warning perpetrators of these serial choreographed theatrics who are involved in subversive activities aimed at undermining the rule of law that their days are numbered and that their lawless plans will never see the light of day,” he said.

To this end, the Government reaffirms its commitment to protecting the nation and the citizens by ensuring that law and order prevail.”

The Government has assured the public that the security forces have the capacity to maintain law and order within the constitutional mandate.