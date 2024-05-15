WATCH: Grand welcome planned for actress Sophie Ndaba

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

ESTEEMED actress, film producer, mental health advocate and motivational speaker, Sophie Ndaba, is set to grace the inaugural Esteemed Businesswomen Zimbabwe Conference.

The event takes place on Saturday at the Lavinia Gardens, hosted by none other than the talented Sipho Mazibuko, and aims to empower and celebrate the exceptional female entrepreneurs of Zimbabwe, as well as the Small and Medium Enterprises that keep the country thriving.

Ndaba has been personally invited as one of the keynote speakers, with the task of inspiring and instilling unwavering strength in the hearts and minds of all the awe-inspiring women present.

Mazibuko said Ndaba’s arrival would be celebrated with a thunderous standing ovation at the airport.

“We are an organisation that aims to empower women by providing them with essential entrepreneurial skills and we strive to facilitate a dynamic networking platform for their professional growth and expansion. Hence, we have made it our mission to involve women in welcoming Ndaba to Zimbabwe and we happily invite members and ticket holders to join us in this celebratory event,” said Mazibuko.

The welcome party arranged for Ndaba promises to be just as delightful and dazzling as the star herself, as it features the likes of Bulawayo Ward 20 councillor and musician, Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi, former model and Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) representative Bongani Dhlakama and Raymond Makwaiba from Mr Sinkwa, among other esteemed personalities.

In an interview from her base in South Africa, Ndaba told Chronicle Showbiz that she was exhilarated to be returning to her beloved Zimbabwe.

“I cannot begin to express my excitement as I’m coming back home, where I truly belong. Although I was born in South Africa, it is Zimbabwe that holds my heart, as I was nurtured and raised on those beautiful grounds. It was an overwhelming surprise to reconnect with Sipho Mazibuko after a decade and delightful to know that memories of our previous encounter remain fresh. It means the world to me to reconnect with her and be part of such an extraordinary event,” said Ndaba.

The actress’s connection to Zimbabwe goes beyond a simple relationship. With her formative years spent in Bulawayo’s Morningside suburb and Eastlea in Harare, Ndaba has an unbreakable bond with the rich traditions and values of Zimbabwean culture.

She also attended Montrose Girls High School in Bulawayo where she honed her skills and laid the foundation for her future success. What’s more, Ndaba’s maternal grandfather is a Zimbabwean, making her heritage a colourful tapestry of African traditions and values.

Famous for her outstanding performance as Queen Moroka in the popular South African soapie, Generations, as well as her roles in movies such as “She is King” and “Gog’ Hellen”, Ndaba is an excellent mental health advocate and serves as an inspiration to those who have overcome personal struggles.

The conference anticipates the attendance of prized policymakers, business leaders, regulatory authorities and representatives from both the creative and entrepreneurial sectors, who will contribute their insightful perspectives to the participants and make the day unforgettable.— @MbuleloMpofu