WATCH: Gunmen in US$4m dramatic Ecobank daylight heist

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

IN a shocking daylight robbery, six armed men made off with nearly US$4 million after raiding a cash-in-transit vehicle that was carrying boxes of money from an Ecobank branch in Bulawayo yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the corner of Fife Street and 9th Avenue in the city centre shortly after 3pm.

The usually bustling street was thrown into chaos when a white Ford Ranger pulled up near the branch.

The dramatic and brazen display of criminality, which occurred in the heart of Bulawayo’s Central Business District, left people who were going about their normal business, shaken and businesses on high alert.

Six people jumped out of the car armed with pistols and a rifle.

There were two Safeguard vehicles that were parked outside the EcoBank branch and security guards were loading cash boxes into one of the cars. The security guards and some passersby lay flat on the ground when they heard the gun shot.

Almost casually, some of the armed robbers, started loading the loot into their truck. Motorists and pedestrians watched in shock as the drama unfolded. National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the robbery, saying six armed robbers were seen at the scene. He added that the police are conducting a thorough investigation to gather detailed information about the incident.

Commissioner Nyathi said, based on the available evidence, nearly US$4 million was stolen in the robbery, indicating a possible inside job.

“The police confirm the robbery which took place late in the afternoon today at Ecobank, located at 9th Avenue and Fife Street in Bulawayo. Six robbers were witnessed using a single cab Ford Ranger. It’s clear that there is some leakage of information from within, considering the evidence at hand. We are still investigating what really transpired, and in due course, we will release the complete details of the scene,” he said.

The Chronicle News team arrived at the scene shortly after the robbery, where a crowd had gathered in shock and disbelief.

Many struggled to comprehend how the robbers had managed to snatch trunks filled with such a huge amount of money.

An employee of the bank who chose to remain anonymous explained that the incident occurred around 3pm.

“The money was being taken to Harare by Safeguard security around 3pm. The robbers took the money from the security guards’ hands outside the bank when they were about to load it into the car,” the Ecobank worker added.

A witness recounted the harrowing details of the robbery, saying: “The robbers were six in total, all armed with massive, dangerous guns. The first robber jumped out of an open Ford Ranger, shouting for everyone to get down and preparing his weapon. Within seconds, the other five leaped out and snatched the trunks from the Safeguard security guards. The guards were helpless, some lying on the ground. The robbers held the trunks side by side, tossing them into their Ford Ranger.

“The robbers’ car sped straight down 9th Avenue Westwards as the car was parked facing that direction.”

The number plate of the vehicle which was used for the armed robbery has been revealed as AGP 2333 although its authenticity could not be verified by the time of going to Press.