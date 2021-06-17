WATCH: Gwanda’s Normarah C working on debut album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

UP-AND-COMING dancehall musician, Norman Chinyamakobvu who uses the stage name Normarah C is set to release his debut album titled Lifetime by November.

The album is being produced by Nesty B and has nine tracks – Mari Ndeyangu, Dikita, This love, Party Night, Watipinza Busy, Kupfeka (Awareness), Kukwira Mupopo, Baby Don leave and Praise Unto Jah.

Normarah C who hails from Gwanda said the album will tackle day-to-day happenings.

“I’ll be releasing my debut album sometime in October or November. A track from the album Watipinza Busy is already out and the reaction shows that people can’t wait for the production.

“The album is about different situations we encounter in life from happy times and party times to bad times when things don’t fall into place. Through the album, I also seek to thank the Lord for his generosity of keeping us alive,” said Normarah C.

As an artiste, Normarah C said it is also his dream to own a studio in order to promote fresh talent.

“My vision is to own a studio and promote up-and-coming talent, especially those who’re underprivileged. In the process, I’d also like to engage with NGOs in awareness campaigns around Gwanda on issues that include and are not limited to, drug abuse and sanitary wear mobilisation for rural school girls.”

Normarah C said he joined the music industry in 2006 before taking a sabbatical around 2010 and continued in 2020. He is inspired by the passion for music, entertaining, teaching and enlightening fans on various social issues. – @mthabisi_mthire