WATCH: Harvest Music unveils album with different approach

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Harvest Music, a prominent gospel music group, on Tuesday, unveiled its highly anticipated album, Hakamah-The Revival at a press conference in Bulawayo.

Snr Reverend Dr Sarah Nyathi, the co-founder of Harvest House International Church (HHIC), expressed her hopes that the 19-track Hakamah, scheduled for launch on Friday at the church’s conference centre, would have a profound impact on people’s lives, fostering a deeper connection with Jesus Christ. “We believe that our album is very relevant and we trust that the songs and messages will revive, refresh and above all, point people to Jesus Christ. This is the third album that we have produced. The first one was called Genesis as it was our inaugural recording,” she said.

“Hakamah” features a mix of songs in Zimbabwe’s main languages and English. It has a star-studded line-up with internationally acclaimed gospel artiste Bishop Benjamin Dube from South Africa and Zimbabwe’s top gospel sensation, Minister Michael Mahendere who are billed to grace the launch.

Produced by a seasoned team including Lindelani Mkhize (Joyous Celebration co-founder), Siyanqoba Mthethwa (Joyous Celebration), and local producer Tremier Msipa, the album boasts of a rich tapestry of musical expertise. Accompanying the timeless gospel melodies are visually compelling videos for all the tracks, produced by local talents such as Umsebenzi ka Blaqs, Daniel Lasker and AM Media.

Reverend Nyathi emphasised the excitement about the fresh and different approach taken with this recording.

“This album is very different. These are songs that we recorded at various locations in and around the City of Bulawayo. We also made sure that the songs were in different genres for local and global appeal. There’s definitely something for everyone, young and old, gospel lovers and music enthusiasts in general.

“The standard of production has greatly improved when compared to our two main maiden projects,” said Nyathi.

Lindelani Mkhize, the co-founder of Joyous Celebration who played a key role in grooming the choir for the third album commended the group for their outstanding results, highlighting the significant investment made by the church in terms of equipment and rehearsal time.

“The church has made a significant investment in the album, from the equipment to the time spent on rehearsals. It’s not easy working with me because once I start rehearsing or preparing for something, I don’t pay attention to time.

“Sometimes, the sun would come up and I’d still be working because I wouldn’t stop until we got the perfect result. I put these guys to the test and they really delivered. I’m very proud of them,” said Mkhize while expressing pride in the group’s accomplishments.

One of the choir members, Mimmie Tarukwana shared her experience, “It’s been an amazing experience working on this album. I’ve learnt so much in a short space of time since I joined Harvest Music. I’m grateful to Snr Rev and Bishop Nyathi for giving us this opportunity, especially for the young creatives in Zimbabwe as this is a platform where we’re able to share our talents and nurture them with the best team,” said Tarukwana. Suku Luphahla, the head of the Harvest House choir described the recording process as long and intense. She emphasised the hard work, commitment and sacrifice required for a project of this magnitude.

“We started by auditioning musicians from our different apostolic hubs to select the best ones. Then we spent many months in rehearsal sessions, with some of the musicians even taking time off work or school to attend.

“It has taken almost a year to finish the album, and we’re still working on the final touches. I’d say that when you’re working with a team that has Mr Mkhize on it, expect to do a lot of work because there are a lot of demands that he places on what you are supposed to do or deliver. It takes a lot of work, commitment and sacrifice,” Luphahla said.