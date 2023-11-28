WATCH: HCM Fest to usher locals into festive season

Brandon Moyo, Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writers

THE festive season is upon us and many are beginning to get into the mood to party and engage in various festivities.

The fun has already begun for some, but none will be tantamount to what is coming in the next couple of days.

In the olden days, the Kalawa Homecoming gigs used to lighten up the City of Kings and Queens and were the talk of the town at this time of the year. From last year, however, the Harris Continental Music (HCM) Festival seems to be taking over with its star-studded line-up, and for the second year running, it will, once again, kickstart the festive season.

Queens Sports Club will play host to the second edition of the festival on Saturday in what promises to be an exhilarating time for party lovers in Bulawayo.

Wanting to host “the mother of all shows” in the country this December, the upcoming gig has a host of award-winning artistes who will certainly make it a memorable event. All eyes will be on South African hip-hop superstar Cassper Nyovest and Zimdancehall great – Winky D who will share the stage with dancehall chanters, Killer T, Jah Signal, Bazooker and the exuberant Fantan and Levels. But what’s a show in Bulawayo without the city’s finest? The hugely celebrated Mzoe 7, who recently attended the South African Music Awards and Fab G Mshanakagogo who is riding high with his recent release of single, Uthando Lwakho will also heat up the stage during the night. On the decks will be DJs Ash T, Mzoe, Nospa, Eugy and Liz.

Social media sensation-cum-musician, Mai TT will also be present, sharing the stage with the great artistes lined up for the event.

Organisers are working hard to deliver a show worthy of everyone’s money.

“People need to get their dancing shoes and be ready to wind down and party because the second edition of the HCM Festival is promising more fireworks than the previous one,” one of the organisers, Jordan Dube said.

He said preparations are going according to plan with Cassper Nyovest expected to arrive on Saturday at 11am.

“Cassper Nyovest is ready for the show and we encourage people to join us in welcoming him at the airport on Saturday,” added Dube.

“The local artistes have said they are up to the task, urging people to expect an energetic performance. Fab G will be dropping a track on Friday that features a South African artiste so he will perform it for the first time at the HCM.

“Mzoe 7 will also ignite the show with his Skomota dance and energetic performance.” — @brandon_malvin