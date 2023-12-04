WATCH: HCM Festival ushers in festive season

Brandon Moyo/Natasha Mutsiba

WITHOUT a single shadow of a doubt, the festive season is finally here, and what a way it was to start December!

The second edition of the Harris Continental Music (HCM) Festival lived up to its billing at the Queens Sports Ground on Saturday evening.

Thousands thronged the iconic cricket ground to witness what was the first show of the festival in the City of Kings and Queens and they were surely given value for their money.

It had been some time since South African hip-hop superstar Cassper Nyovest last graced the city and on Saturday night, he gave them a time to remember, proving why he is one of the finest to ever do it. As he took to the stage, at around 2am, the stadium’s grandstand was filled with revellers wanting to get a glimpse of the hip-hop icon. The corporate boxes were not spared as well, everyone wanted to get a better view of the Doc Shebeleza hit-maker.

It was an electric atmosphere, with many following the dress code; all white.

Signing in with one of the tunes from his new album, he took the fans on a trip down memory lane with hit songs such as Rands and Nairas to Doc Shebeleza and Gusheshe. Mufasa, as Cassper Nyovest is affectionately known, also delivered tracks such as 018, Amademoni, Mama I Made It and Siyathandana, setting the stage ablaze in a set that lasted for more than 30 minutes.

He had his fans sing along to yet another classic, Ghetto before signing out with Tito Mboweni.

Apart from his electrifying set, he was charmed by the Bulawayo crowd, which he now believes is better than that in the capital, Harare.

Nyovest left the stage having set the bar high and the following artiste took it a step further. It was the Zimdancehall chanter, Winky D, who also managed to set the venue alight, with almost everyone singing along to his music. Winky D took to the stage after 2.30am and delivered yet another classic performance much to the delight of the thousands who had paid their money to have a great time.

The festivities kicked off with performances by local musicians Mzoe 7 and Ma9nine, who recently returned from the UK. Ma9nine delivered an exceptional performance, captivating the audience with his rendition of Enzo’s hit song Uripi translated into Ndebele.

The crowd was on their feet throughout the night, thoroughly enjoying the performances of their favourite artistes. As if that wasn’t enough, The Chairman, Killer T had everyone up on their feet. Jah Signal and Bazooker also gave the thousands a good time.

Not to be forgotten was social media sensation, Mai TT, who managed to lighten up the mood while she was MCeeing alongside DJ Nospa and Master Eli. On the decks, “Mr Fudu” as DJ Mzoe is popularly known, kept everything in place.

The crowd could not have been prouder to see Mai TT back on stage, as it had been a considerable amount of time since her last performance.

Overall, the Harris Music Festival proved to be a remarkable event, showcasing a diverse range of talented artistes and leaving attendees with unforgettable memories. It left everyone salivating for more. It turned out, the night was just too short and if it were up to those who attended, the show should have continued until sunrise.