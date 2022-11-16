WATCH: HCM Festival venue changed… as artists promise fireworks

Peter Matika, Showbiz Reporter

Organisers of the HCM Festival have announced a change of venue of the festival due to sporadic weather patterns.

The festival which was billed for the City Hall car park on December 4 will now be held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair’s Hall 4.

One of the organisers, Dee Nosh, real name Kudzaishe Matondo, said the weather was unpredictable and would compromise the mood of fans.

“We decided to shift the venue because of the unpredictable weather. An indoor setup is much safer and it’s in the best interest of the artistes and fans, also considering the high-tech equipment as well. Besides, the venue has quite a large holding capacity,” said Dee Nosh.

The fest boasts of a stellar line-up consisting of Zimbabwe and South Africa’s men and women of the moment. South African artistes expected and have promised to rock the city are DJ Tira, Master KG, Dladla Mshunqisi and Amaroto. Zimbabwe’s line up consists of Winky D, Jah Signal, Mzoe 7, DJs Mzoe, Yona and Mufali.

“This is our way of welcoming a new month and the festive season. Let’s all come out and celebrate the gift of life and enjoy the talent bestowed upon us by the Lord,” said Dee Nosh.

He promised revelers of tight security and parking.

“As always, we never disappoint in terms of security. Elements of rowdiness and misbehaviour will not be tolerated. We have professional bouncers that will be manning the event as well as our trusted police.”

https://youtube.com/shorts/AZCYz-UVIMo