WATCH: Heartfelt tributes echo as Bulawayo mourns loss of singer, Eric Moyo

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

A SPIRIT of praise and worship filled the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) Hall 3 yesterday as Bulawayo bid a heartfelt farewell to the late gospel sensation, Eric Moyo, who passed away in South Africa last Wednesday at the age of 41.

The musician’s memorial service coincided with a tribute held in Sandton, South Africa by the renowned Joyous Celebration, where Moyo had been a cherished member.

Messages of condolence poured in from across Africa, attesting to the profound impact he had on the gospel music scene.

Moyo’s cousin, Lady Tshawe and Taboka Nleya guided the proceedings, steering a delicate balance between tears of joy and sorrow among the attendees. Speaker after speaker took to the podium, singing praises for Moyo, whose exceptional talent had captivated hearts, not only in Bulawayo, but well beyond the country’s borders.

Uncle Louis Moyo shared a touching anecdote from Eric’s childhood, recalling how, even at eight years old, he disrupted vocal capturing sessions in the studio as they were singing as The Worshippers — a sign of the exceptional talent that would later blossom.

“I got born again when Eric sang. That was how powerful Eric’s voice and melody was,” shared Louis.

Lady Tshawe shared fond childhood memories and stories, highlighting Eric’s playful teasing, especially about her pronunciation of the letter “R”.

“My cousin and I grew up together and he would constantly tease me about how I would pronounce his name. I had a funny way of pronouncing his name so he would say I speak fluently till the word, ‘R’ comes to play,” she said.

Family Voices and Vocal Extraordinaire, bands that Moyo co-founded, paid tribute with heartfelt medleys for their late brother. Family Voices’ Bezel “Soft” Mafu emphasised Moyo’s generosity, recounting moments when he would choose to provide transport money for others, jogging home himself.

“Eric loved and respected everyone. He was our pillar as the youths in church and also as Family Voices,” said Mafu.

Bulawayo’s Creative and Cultural Industries (CCIs) turned out in full force, with figures like Black Orient, Erastus Nleya, Snowy, Ramsey Kasawaya, Mbongeni Ignatius, Kinah The Music, Vuyi Qongo, and Vusa Mangena offering their respects.

Dignitaries including Bulawayo Minister of State and Devolution, Judith Ncube, Councillor Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi, and Reverend Paul Damasane also attended the ceremony, expressing their condolences.

In a moving moment, Ndebele-Sibindi led the audience in song before introducing Minister Judith Ncube. In her speech, Minister Ncube highlighted the need to safeguard artistic talent from substance abuse and praised Moyo’s positive example in the arts sector.

“I’m here on behalf of the President who said the loss of Moyo is a great loss to the nation especially looking at how his age mates have led their lives to waste through drugs, but he stood out to set a good example to many.

“Eric has put Bulawayo on a pedestal and his life is a lesson to other young artistes to shun the use of drugs. His death devastated us and as the Government, we are at a loss for one who played a cultural ambassador of Zimbabwe role,” she said.

Eric Moyo’s final resting place is set for Umvutsha Cemetery tomorrow, closing a chapter on an illustrious career. His choice to be a minister of the Everlasting Gospel through song has left an indelible mark on the nation. – @MbuleloMpofu