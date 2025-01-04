WATCH: Help from the skies: Critically-ill child flown to Harare

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

JUST over two weeks ago, four-and-a-half-year-old Tatenda Machezera was a picture of health. But on a seemingly ordinary Sunday morning, December 22, 2024, a sudden and terrifying change occurred. Tatenda began complaining of a severe headache and dizziness, and within hours, her condition dramatically deteriorated.

Alarmed by her nosebleeds and unexplained bleeding from the mouth, her grandparents swiftly rushed her from their home in Bulawayo’s Emganwini suburb to the nearest clinic in Nketa.

Staff at the local clinic referred the little girl to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), where her grandparents, Alexander Tirimboyi and Sphephile Ncube, began a near-fortnight stay at the referral health facility. This continued until yesterday afternoon when the ailing child was airlifted to Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare.

Accompanied by her granny, Ncube, young Tatenda will undergo a barrage of tests to determine exactly what she is suffering from — the type of disease that would render a healthy child bedridden and in excruciating pain.

“Tatenda was born without any complications and was a healthy child until December 22 when she got sick to an extent that she was bleeding from the nose and mouth. We spent the festive season at UBH as doctors and nurses tried to figure out what exactly is wrong with our grandchild. The doctors suspect she could be suffering from bone marrow cancer, but they said it’s better she is transferred to Harare for more tests,” said Tirimboyi.

Just before noon yesterday, UBH staff, patients, and visitors were taken aback by the sounds of rotor blades of an Ansat helicopter whirring in the air, announcing the arrival of the life-saving air ambulance in the city. The helicopter, a flying intensive care unit, is one of two air medical rescue service ambulances that will be stationed at UBH to offer swift medical responses for emergencies, such as the critically injured in road accidents.

The air ambulance will also be used to airlift patients from hard-to-reach areas, which would typically take hours to get to by road. Yesterday, HeliDrive Zimbabwe, the air ambulance service, had two passengers — little Tatenda and her granny, Ncube, who was travelling as the legal guardian of the child. Tatenda’s parents work in South Africa, and her mother is expected to be in Harare this evening.

“We will know exactly what it is our granddaughter is suffering from when the doctors are done with the tests,” said Tirimboyi.

He expressed his gratitude to HeliDrive Zimbabwe for the swift and efficient services that ensured young Tatenda was airlifted to the capital city at no cost to the family.

“The staff at UBH has been amazing. Tatenda was in a bad state when she arrived at UBH, but they made sure that she gets the best assistance. I’m grateful to HeliDrive Zimbabwe and the Government for introducing such a life-saving service that will ensure that patients are transferred from one hospital to another in a short space of time,” he said.

It takes about six hours to drive from Bulawayo to Harare, a long drive that is not suited for someone in a precarious condition such as Tatenda. By helicopter air ambulance, the journey can be completed in slightly more than an hour. Typically, HeliDrive Zimbabwe carries a single adult patient, but in the case of a minor, a legal guardian is also accommodated in the air ambulance. In total, six people — Tatenda, Ncube, a medical doctor, a technician, pilot, and co-pilot — were aboard the air ambulance as it made its way into the skies to Harare.

Once the helipad at UBH is complete, the HeliDrive Zimbabwe crew — doctors, pilots, technicians, and other personnel — will be housed in a building at the hospital. The ideal response time is 15 minutes from the time a call is received to the air ambulance taking off, as explained to Saturday Chronicle by HeliDrive Zimbabwe accountable manager Ellemencia Nyasha Makosa last year. In the event that the air ambulance is summoned to an area where there is no helipad, the pilots use their discretion to use an open space such as a sports field to land.

Air medical ambulances play a crucial role in healthcare by transporting patients, often in critical condition, from one location to another using aircraft specially equipped with medical equipment and staffed by trained medical professionals. The importance of air medical transport lies in its ability to provide rapid and efficient transportation for patients who require immediate medical attention or specialised care that may not be available locally.

The service allows for timely access to advanced medical facilities and specialised healthcare providers that may be located far away. This is particularly significant for individuals residing in remote areas or regions with limited healthcare resources. By bridging the geographical gap, air medical transport ensures that patients receive the necessary medical interventions promptly, potentially saving lives.