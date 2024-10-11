WATCH: Here are your flowers Jeys Marabini…Celebratory gig planned for music legend

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

The creative industry is moving in the right direction by honouring artistes who have made significant contributions to Zimbabwe’s arts scene, giving them their flowers while they can still smell their scent.

Gone are the days when arts icons were only celebrated after they had passed. To celebrate music legend Jeys Marabini, who has been in the industry for 34 years, arts guru Simon “Mambazo” Phiri, through Sabela Studios, has organised a concert titled Friends of Jeys Marabini Live in Concert. The event will be held at the Academy of Music in Bulawayo next Saturday and promises to be a night to remember.

The line-up features performances from African music giant Steve Dyer, gospel maestro Pastor Barak, versatile artiste Mzoe 7 and talented songstress Thandy Dhlana.

In an interview, Jeys expressed his gratitude for the recognition: “It warms my heart to see that my work is making a difference in people’s lives. Saimon “Mambazo” Phiri decided to celebrate my 34 years in the industry, which is a long time for someone to live through music professionally. I hope this inspires young and up-and-coming artistes, showing them that they can make a living through their craft.”

He added that, as the cherry on top, he will also be celebrating 34 years in the music industry with the launch of his 11th album. “It’s going to be fun, with support from a diverse group of musicians including Steve Dyer from South Africa, Mbeu from Harare, Pastor Barak, Thandy Dhlana, Mzoe 7 and a band from the music academy. I’ll also be launching my 11th album, after a two-year break from releasing new music.”

Jeys latest album, titled Nkemenkeme, contains 10 tracks. The album will be available on USBs at the concert. The musician said the mixing and mastering are complete, and everything is ready for the big day. While he did not reveal too much about the songs, Jeys teased fans: “There are a lot of great songs on the album.

People should come and hear them for themselves. I’m a serious musician, and when I say I’m working on something, I do it with dedication. The album is amazing and mature.”

He encouraged fans to attend the concert in large numbers, as it will offer a unique opportunity to celebrate his 34-year journey in the music industry.

“We invite everyone to come and support all the artistes in the line-up and learn more about my journey in the music industry – where it all began, the people I’ve worked with, and those I’ve had the privilege to mentor.”

Jeys also extended his thanks to Steve Dyer, who will perform for free to support the celebration. “I’d like to thank Steve for joining us on this special occasion and also the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) for granting us a waiver to host him. This is the kind of support we need as artistes.”

The concert’s diverse line-up, featuring artistes from different genres and age groups, to Jeys, reflects the importance of unity within the creative sector.

“This blend will create a memorable night,” he said, adding that the event will be family-friendly and a great day for all who attend. — @mthabisi_mthire