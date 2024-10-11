Watch : Highlanders Receive Warm-Up Kit Donation

Online Reporter

Highlanders’ Cowdray Park Supporters Chapter donated a warm-up kit to the club on Friday.

The vibrant chapter also supported injured midfielder Darlington Mukuli by purchasing groceries to aid his recovery.



Cowdray Park Supporters Chapter Chairman Nhlanhla Bango Dube said: “This is just the beginning. As a chapter, we want the club to be associated with the team wherever they are. This time, we’ve bought groceries for Mukuli to show our support during his recovery from a long-term injury.”

Bosso committee member Kindman Ndlovu added: “We appreciate the support from our chapters, who are crucial to our success. They make the club what it is.”