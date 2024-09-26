[Watch] Highlanders summoned to hearing over abandoned Chibuku Super Cup clash

Ronald Mpofu

HARARE, 26 September 2024 – Highlanders FC have been summoned to appear before the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Ad Hoc Committee following the abandonment of their Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match against Simba Bhora FC. The match, played on Sunday, 22nd September 2024, at Wadzanayi Stadium, was cut short under controversial circumstances.

In a press release issued by the PSL on Tuesday, the league confirmed it had received official match reports from both clubs and the match officials. The reports detail events leading to the premature end of the game. Highlanders FC now faces disciplinary action under Order 8.8, which pertains to causing the abandonment of a Chibuku Super Cup match.

The hearing is scheduled to take place at the PSL offices in Harare on Tuesday, 1 October 2024, at 17:30 hours. The club could face sanctions depending on the outcome of the hearing.

The Chibuku Super Cup is one of Zimbabwe’s premier knockout football tournaments, and any disruptions to its matches carry significant penalties under PSL regulations.

More details are expected to emerge after the hearing.