Watch : Honda Fit burns to a shell in highway crash
A HONDA Fit has been burnt to a shell after it rammed into a front-end loader vehicle along the Bulawayo-Harare highway just before Shangani Business Centre.
Witnesses say the Honda Fit driver was speeding as he was trying to overtake. Both vehicles were headed in the Harare direction.
-
Nqobile Tshili – [email protected] PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has mourned the death of former National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) chairperson, Retired Justice Selo Masole Nare, describing him as a diligent servant of the nation who promoted peace in the country. Rtd Justice Nare died on Saturday in South Africa where he was receiving medical treatment. In […]
-
Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected] Two additional secondary schools have joined the line-up for this year’s Kwantuthu Comedy Festival, bringing the total number of participating schools to seven. The festival, aimed at fostering youth engagement in the arts, will run from October 24 to 27 at the Bulawayo Theatre under the theme “Engage, Educate, Entertain”. Festival board […]
-
Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected] Traditional African music artiste Gog’Bekezela is set to release his latest single, “Mfihlakalo”, a thought-provoking track that delves into the mysteries of life, spirituality, and African ancestral wisdom. “Mfihlakalo”, meaning “mystery or hidden knowledge” in isiZulu, explores the unseen and unspoken, intertwining ancestral voices with haunting melodies and deeply rooted rhythms. The […]
Comments