Watch : Honda Fit burns to a shell in highway crash

A HONDA Fit has been burnt to a shell after it rammed into a front-end loader vehicle along the Bulawayo-Harare highway just before Shangani Business Centre.

Witnesses say the Honda Fit driver was speeding as he was trying to overtake. Both vehicles were headed in the Harare direction.

 

 

