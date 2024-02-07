WATCH: How #ForTheCity brought hip-hop back to life in Bulawayo

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

BULAWAYO’S hip-hop scene has been on life support lately, with online beefs and petty rivalries overshadowing the music and the culture.

Veteran rapper Orthodox Six has been the main instigator, flaunting his wealth and success while dissing his fellow hip-hop artistes for being broke and irrelevant. His provocative track sparked a wave of animosity and resentment in the sector, which desperately needed a change of atmosphere.

That change came on Saturday night, when the inaugural #ForTheCity gig took place at Stop Over Bar. The event, a joint effort by StarMichy Entertainment, Pineapple Multimedia, and Certifyd Audio, brought together hip-hop enthusiasts from all walks of life. The line-up featured some of the best and brightest in the game, including Msiz’Kay, the Original Gang, CTL, Larynx, Rockie DoUb, Lynden, CMK, and Asaph.

The crowd was also treated to a display of hip-hop talent and passion, with dancers, bloggers, and freestylers joining the party.

Asaph, the headliner of the night, paid tribute to the late Cal_Vin, a legend of Bulawayo hip-hop. He wore a T-shirt with Cal_Vin’s image on the front and a pair of denim trousers with his own name on them. He performed songs from his latest EP, “Feed the Streets”, and announced that he would drop the second part of the project later this year. He also thanked the fans and the organisers for supporting the hip-hop movement in the city.

One of the organisers, Michelle Zee, said that #ForTheCity was not a one-off event, but a regular platform for hip-hop artistes and fans to connect and grow. She said that they had a lot of experience in the sector and their goal was to revive the hip-hop genre in Bulawayo.

“We have a lot of experience in the game and the idea is to ensure the resuscitation of the hip-hop genre. We will make sure that every edition has a little something extra or different to keep the masses interested.

“These sessions won’t only be centred on performances. We aim to build a solid and engaged following which will see more DJs than hip-hop artistes,” she said.

#ForTheCity was a success, not only in terms of entertainment, but also in terms of unity and solidarity. It showed that Bulawayo hip-hop is alive and kicking, and that there is more to it than drama and negativity. It was a night to remember for the hip-hop community, and a sign of hope for the future. – @MbuleloMpofu