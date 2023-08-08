WATCH: Huge send-off for MaEli, Maviri…Government offers assistance

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

A big send-off is being organised for the late Insimbi ZeZhwane band members who died after being involved in a car accident on Saturday morning, with the Government committing to assist with funeral expenses as well as medical costs for the band’s members who are hospitalised.

The band was involved in an accident along the Victoria Falls-Bulawayo Highway their Toyota Hilux veered off the road following a tyre burst, leading to the vehicle hitting a tree near Fatima High School turn-off.

They were travelling to Bulawayo from Binga en route to Mashonaland Central where they were billed to perform at a gala later that day.

Lead vocalist and guitarist Elvis “MaEli” Mathe, who was driving, and drummer Thembinkosi “Maviri” Mpofu succumbed to injuries.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Cde Richard Moyo yesterday visited the injured members at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo and met their families.

As of yesterday afternoon, those admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital were Meluleki “Brema” Moyo, Desire Ncube, Innocent “Putsununu” Nyathi and Ronald “Malume” Moyo.

“We visited the four who are admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital and spoke to them. Their condition has improved. The Government will pay all medical expenses and provide a state-assisted funeral for the two deceased members,” Cde Moyo said.

He added that a South African businessman who owns a funeral parlour has also come on board to work with the Government in providing assistance for the burial of MaEli and Maviri.

“Some of the members who were at St Luke’s Hospital (in Lupane), I gather, have been discharged while those still in the hospital will be transferred to Mpilo. I spoke to the families and they are happy with the help from the Government,” he said.

Minister Moyo said they have sent papers for Maviri and MaEli to be conferred with Provincial heroes’ status and the nation will be advised once the response is received.

Meanwhile, a huge send-off is being organised for Maviri and Ma Eli in Bulawayo tentatively this Friday as indications are that they will be buried on Saturday.