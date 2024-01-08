WATCH: Hustle and bustle as boarders return to school

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

IT is a hive of activity in Bulawayo as boarders have started to trek back to their learning institutions.

Hundreds of parents and guardians have converged on the Bulawayo City Hall Cark Park to see off their children.

Form One pupils at some boarding schools are already in school as they have to undergo orientation.

The Government has assured education stakeholders that all is set for the start of the first term of the year.

Parents and guardians who spoke to the Chronicle said while it was a challenge raising school fees, they planned ahead so that the children’s education is not disrupted.

Pupils in boarding schools are expected to pay fees upfront before schools start to receive them.

The news crew observed that school authorities were checking fees receipts before letting the children board the buses.