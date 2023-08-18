WATCH: I want Warriors job – Brito declares

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS’ head coach, Baltemar Brito revealed at a Press conference yesterday that the one and only Jose Mourinho has urged him to grab the challenge of coaching the Warriors, with both hands.

The allure of the Warriors’ coaching role has transcended borders, capturing the attention and interest of individuals across the globe. This surge of interest followed the announcement by the Zifa Normalisation Committee, which advertised the in-demand position. Applications closed on 11 August, creating an air of anticipation and excitement.

Highlanders are doing well under the astute guidance of the Portuguese maestro hence the calls for his appointment as the national team coach which many believe is a vital step for the advancement of Zimbabwean football. When questioned on the issue, Brito did not hide the fact that he harbours the ambition to coach the Warriors.

“I came here with an open mind and open heart to work seriously, to try to improve the club, Highlanders and football in general, giving my opinion, giving my suggestions, connecting with other coaches, connecting with other people and even connecting with the fans, the supporters and citizens in general.

Not only Highlanders fans, we never reject, for example, a picture with a guy from another club because we are here and we like to be in Zimbabwe and being connected and linked with this possibility (Warriors job), for me, makes me proud because the best club in the country is the national team.”

He added: “We are in one big club, one good club but the best club in the country is the national team and everyone should be proud of playing for the national team or just even supporting the national team because it is our roots, our identity. So, Zimbabwe, I like to be here, I feel better attached to Zimbabwean culture so if I am linked with it, I’m so proud because when I go to Portugal, you guys can be sure that if anyone asks me what I’m coaching, I will answer with pride when I coach Zimbabwe.”

Flanked by his assistant coach Antonio Torres, Brito underscored that while they didn’t apply for the Warriors job, their manager had done so on their behalf.

“So we (as individuals) didn’t apply but we know that our manager did because our manager cares about our future, we have only four more months of contract at Highlanders, so we know that our manager applied for this job, for the Warriors job and even last week, I received a call from Jose Mourinho because he read something about the possibility of me being one of the next Warriors coach and he gave me the support,” he said.

Brito said while they remain focused at Highlanders, they are now thinking of their next destination.

“We are focused here, we have four more months of contract and just like players, we need to start thinking about our future because in four months, we don’t know the future, we don’t know if Highlanders will renew the contract or not, there are too many doubts in the air so we need to look around,” he said.

Brito is a Uefa Pro coaching licence holder with vast experience, having worked as Mourinho’s assistant coach at FC Porto in Portugal, Chelsea in England and Inter Milan in Italy.

Brito has won two Uefa Champions League titles, one Uefa Cup, two English Premier League titles, two Portuguese League titles, two Italian Championships and one FA cup among other cups in his coaching career.

Under the guidance of Brito, Bosso has charmed many as they have gone for an 18-game unbeaten streak. The black and white army also boasts of a mean defence that has only been breached four times in league matches.

Meanwhile, turning to their forthcoming league match against army side Black Rhinos set for Sunday at Barbourfields Stadium, Brito said they will not underestimate their opponents.

“Of course, it will not be an easy game. They (Black Rhinos) seem to be so motivated to beat us but they will find us in a good match mood which we will always want to cope with. They will try to come and win it and we are also going to do our best. We will not read much into the log standings, we will take it as if we are all at zero,” said the Bosso gaffer.

Rhinos anchor the log standings with 12 points after registering two wins, six draws and 10 defeats. — @FungaiMuderere