WATCH: ICT Ministry bridges digital divide in Gokwe North – Lights up Nembudziya

Mthabisi Tshuma in Gokwe

THE Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services working closely with its implementing partners among them Netone, Zimpost and Potraz have bridged the urban-rural divide in Gokwe North.

This comes through enhancing connectivity at the Nembudziya Growth Point Open Ground in Gokwe North, installing connectivity at Gokwe North District Hospital, refurbishing Gokwe Post Office where a Community Information Centre (CIC) will be opened and setting up a computer laboratory at Nyamuroro High School.

ICT Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti on Thursday toured a Zimpost Digitruck which on Wednesday trained 154 villagers, Gokwe North District Hospital, Nembudziya Growth Point Open Ground, Gokwe Post Office and Nyamuroro High School.

In keeping with the Second Republic’s initiative to hold national events rotationally across the country’s provinces, the 45th Independence Anniversary Celebrations will take place in Gokwe North.

Speaking after the tour, Deputy Minister Phuti said President Mnangagwa’s Government is making strides all places countrywide in bridging the digital divide.

