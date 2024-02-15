WATCH: Imbizo braces for Inter-Districts Athletics Champs

Sports Writer

Imbizo National Association of Secondary School Heads Track and Field Championships are underway at White City Stadium with 12 teams taking part.

Most outstanding athletes will be drafted into the district team for the provincials at White City Stadium on March 7-8.

A whole array of track and field events are on offer in the following age groups Under-15, Under-17 and Under-21 boys and girls.

In the picture and video athletes going through registration in the control room.