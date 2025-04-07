WATCH: “Imiklomela kaDakamela key in fostering unity” – Albert Nyathi

Langalakhe Mabena recently in Nkayi, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

Renowned traditionalist and praise poet Albert Nyathi has described the Imiklomela kaDakamela Awards as a vital platform for promoting unity among Zimbabweans and others from across the region who share historical and cultural ties with the Ndebele people.

The cultural gathering, held on 4 and 5 April at koDakamela Hall in Nkayi, Matabeleland North, brought together thousands of people in celebration of heritage, tradition, and community leadership.

Nyathi called for replicating such events across the country, stressing their importance in preserving Zimbabwe’s rich cultural legacy and passing it on to future generations.

“These awards are a powerful initiative as they unite people from all walks of life, a clear sign that we are one. I saw Amatshitshi (virgins) and young boys being taught how to carry themselves with pride and dignity. They are the future of the nation,” said Nyathi.

“Guests came from as far as Zambia, representing Paramount Chief Mpezeni, as well as from Tanzania, and South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga provinces. They joined us in celebrating and preserving our culture.

“I strongly encourage more of these gatherings, not only here at koDakamela, but across Zimbabwe. Such events are essential for nurturing and sustaining our heritage.”

Among the individuals and organisations honoured for their outstanding contributions were Professor Solwayo Ngwenya, Queen Sowa, Virgie Ncube (Virgie Foundation), Madlela Sikhobokhobo, Mngane Ncube (Hawk Flight), Zenzo Nyathi, Mzoe 7, and Nkululeko Innocent Dube, director of Iyasa and Khulumani FM.