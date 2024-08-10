Watch: Include Bulawayo journalists in regional tourism tours, Mnangagwa

Nqobile Bhebhe – [email protected]

BULAWAYO-based journalists should take a lead role in driving regional tourism promotion due to their proximity to tourist attractions, Tourism and Hospitality Industry deputy minister Tongai Mnangagwa has said.

He asserted that local media outlets are best positioned to effectively convey the appeal of nearby tourist sites, given their geographical proximity, while emphasising the availability of media from other regions to provide additional support.

Added to that, Deputy Minister Mnangagwa firmly emphasised the importance of including local journalists in media tours within the region to ensure comprehensive coverage, asserting its pivotal role in supporting the country’s devolution efforts.

This firm stance was articulated on Friday in Bulawayo during the launch of the 17th Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo edition in response to concerns raised regarding the frequent exclusion of local journalists from participating in various regional tours.

“I want (local) journalists to be in the forefront saying their story. No one says its better than them,” he said.

Traditional, a mixture of international and local buyers and the media engage in pre-expo tours of the country’s resorts to explore potential business opportunities and gain insights in tourist attractions.

This year’s exhibition is set for 12 to 14 September in Bulawayo.

Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo is an annual tourism trade fair organised by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority.

It showcases the widest variety of Africa’s best tourism products and attracts international visitors and media from across the world.

The past editions of the expo have been a resounding success and attracted the leading African destinations and major world tourism markets namely South Africa, Botswana, Malaysia, China, Zambia, Malawi, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, Indonesia, India and Italy among others