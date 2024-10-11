WATCH: Information Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere commissions Madziwa FM

Information Minister Dr Jenfarn Muswere speaks to Madziwa FM listeners during the official launch of the community radio station on Friday (Picture by Mthabisi Tshuma)

Mthabisi Tshuma in Madziwa

MADZIWA FM in Shamva district, just after Bindura in Mashonaland Central Province has been officially commissioned as Government makes strides in increasing players in the broadcasting sector.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere officially commissioned the community radio station on Friday.

He was accompanied by Information permanent secretary Mr Nick Mangwana.

Also present at the event was ICT Minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera, ICT Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti, ICT permanent secretary Dr Beulah Chirume Potraz deputy director general Mr Alfred Marisa and Zimpost post master general Mr Maxwell Chitendeni among other dignitaries.

The commissioning is coinciding with the 2024 commemorations of the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI).

